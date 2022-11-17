Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Decreased by KeyCorp

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortinet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fortinet’s FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $74.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fortinet by 395.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after buying an additional 3,403,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after buying an additional 4,433,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after buying an additional 5,343,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

