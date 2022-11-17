Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Flexible Solutions International, Inc. Raised by Greenridge Global (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) – Greenridge Global raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Flexible Solutions International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Flexible Solutions International’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Flexible Solutions International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 3.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSI opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 60.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82,344 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 205,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International

(Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.