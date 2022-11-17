Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Novan, Inc. Raised by Brookline Capital Management (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novan in a report released on Monday, November 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for Novan’s current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Novan’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

NOVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Novan from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Novan Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novan

NOVN stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $6.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Novan by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,293,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 985,897 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novan

(Get Rating)

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Featured Articles

