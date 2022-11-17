QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

QCRH has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on QCR to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QCR to $64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $51.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. QCR has a 12 month low of $47.23 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. QCR’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

In related news, Director Brent R. Cobb acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brent R. Cobb bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,538.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Griesemer purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.08 per share, with a total value of $216,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,591.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,618 shares of company stock valued at $422,287 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.5% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at $6,402,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

