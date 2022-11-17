qPULA Trading Management LP Has $207,000 Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

qPULA Trading Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 41.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $339,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 488.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 80.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

NYSE GFI traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $10.68. 496,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,226,230. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

About Gold Fields

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.