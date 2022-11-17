qPULA Trading Management LP Has $217,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

qPULA Trading Management LP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.70.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,820 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $161.57. The company had a trading volume of 62,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,781. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.92. The company has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

