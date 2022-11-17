qPULA Trading Management LP Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

qPULA Trading Management LP lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,268 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,719 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.5% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.36. 696,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,760,746. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.