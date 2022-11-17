qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,042 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. FedEx comprises about 2.5% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,102,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $161,754,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 24,340.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after buying an additional 488,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FedEx by 21.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $502,953,000 after buying an additional 377,155 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.16.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.49. 87,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,329. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

