qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases New Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,511 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Wealth boosted its holdings in Lyft by 14.2% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 24,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 161,911 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 39,810 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,327,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,384,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after buying an additional 184,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of LYFT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.53. 436,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,201,306. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lyft Company Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYFT. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lyft from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered Lyft from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lyft from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lyft from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.21.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

