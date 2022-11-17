qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,377 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $56.28. 141,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,835,835. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($33.61) to GBX 2,922 ($34.34) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.73) to GBX 2,550 ($29.96) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.25) to GBX 2,900 ($34.08) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($36.43) to GBX 3,200 ($37.60) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,127.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

