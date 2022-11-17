qPULA Trading Management LP Takes Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BTI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,631. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

