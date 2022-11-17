qPULA Trading Management LP Takes Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNB. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 94.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 105,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 51,246 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 29.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 32,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 98.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 247,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 122,659 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 56,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other F.N.B. news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares in the company, valued at $275,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE FNB remained flat at $13.70 during trading on Thursday. 47,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.11. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

