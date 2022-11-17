qPULA Trading Management LP Takes Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,228 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Vodafone Group Public accounts for 1.4% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VOD. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.65) to GBX 120 ($1.41) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.12) to GBX 155 ($1.82) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.72) to GBX 143 ($1.68) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.4 %

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

VOD traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 370,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,884,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.4483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.