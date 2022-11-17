QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QCOM. HSBC began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $120.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

