Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $11.35 Million Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 0.79% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RODM. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 671,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 36,367 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,006,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,948,000 after buying an additional 97,211 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 865,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 15,967 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.51. 2,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,032. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

