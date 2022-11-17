Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $19.22 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 3.3% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 0.73% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $19,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 76,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.58. 6,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,076. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $35.68.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.