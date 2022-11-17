Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Quantitative Advantage LLC lowered its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,185 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 2.28% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,803,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $634,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the period.

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NUAG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.48. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,128. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19.

