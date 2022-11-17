Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.0% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VHT stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $243.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,621. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.75.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.