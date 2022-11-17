Quantitative Advantage LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 5,290,825 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,593,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,484,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,379,000 after acquiring an additional 484,029 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,983,000 after acquiring an additional 45,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,075,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 88,066 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

INTF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,813. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.