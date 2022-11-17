Quantitative Advantage LLC Invests $671,000 in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:WDIV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,091. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $69.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average is $60.10.

