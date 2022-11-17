Quantitative Advantage LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRGF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,987,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,479,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LRGF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,605. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

