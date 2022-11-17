Quantitative Advantage LLC Sells 14,213 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Quantitative Advantage LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,213 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,647 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,516,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 202,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.52. 130,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,044. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.