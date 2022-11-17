Quantitative Advantage LLC Sells 3,546 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Quantitative Advantage LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMHI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.11. 225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,897. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.09 and a 52 week high of $56.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.

