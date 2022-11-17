Quantitative Advantage LLC Sells 8,333 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Quantitative Advantage LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,333 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 0.75% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,731,000 after buying an additional 60,464 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HMOP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,587. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66.

