Quantum (QUA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $182,334.63

Quantum (QUA) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 93.5% lower against the US dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and approximately $182,334.63 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.01489088 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $182,260.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

