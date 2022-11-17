Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $7.45 Million

Quantum (QUA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. Quantum has a total market cap of $7.45 million and $182,523.08 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 93% lower against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.01538888 USD and is down -17.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,891.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

