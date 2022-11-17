QuarkChain Price Down 5% Over Last Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $40.93 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

