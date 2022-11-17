Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,497 shares of company stock worth $2,781,965. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 3.5 %

DGX stock opened at $143.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

