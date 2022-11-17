QUINT Price Tops $1.37 on Major Exchanges (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One QUINT token can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00008253 BTC on exchanges. QUINT has a market cap of $1.09 billion and $226,918.02 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUINT has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QUINT

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

