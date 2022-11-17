Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $10.41

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $9.50. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 383 shares traded.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 25.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

