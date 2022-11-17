Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Radian Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 279.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Radian Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDN. Compass Point lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Radian Group to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Radian Group by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Radian Group by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

