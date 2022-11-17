Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Necip Sayiner Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,633.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rambus Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -162.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.40). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 2,010.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Rambus by 19.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

