Raydium Reaches Market Cap of $29.49 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Raydium has a market cap of $29.49 million and $8.66 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 31% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Raydium Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,404,387 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

