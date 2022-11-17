Raymond James Trims BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Target Price to C$20.75

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$20.75 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

