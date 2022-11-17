Raymond James Trims Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Target Price to C$1.50

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Down 7.2 %

OTCMKTS:QUISF opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.