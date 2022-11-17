Raymond James Trims Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Target Price to C$4.50

Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Rubellite Energy Stock Performance

RUBLF stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. Rubellite Energy has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

