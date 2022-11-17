RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Director Roger H. Ballou Sells 23,200 Shares

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Director Roger H. Ballou sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $369,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,955.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RCM Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RCMT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,181. The firm has a market cap of $154.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.86. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCM Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

See Also

