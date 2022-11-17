RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Director Roger H. Ballou Sells 23,200 Shares

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Director Roger H. Ballou sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $369,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,955.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
RCM Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of RCMT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,181. The firm has a market cap of $154.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.86. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCM Technologies
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.92% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RCM Technologies Company Profile
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RCM Technologies (RCMT)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.