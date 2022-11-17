Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$5.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.32.

Real Matters Stock Performance

REAL traded down C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 143,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$296.68 million and a P/E ratio of 25.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.20. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$3.93 and a twelve month high of C$8.87.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

