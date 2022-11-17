RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Price Performance

RNWK stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.22. RealNetworks has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.

Institutional Trading of RealNetworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,049,000. CM Management LLC increased its position in RealNetworks by 28.5% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,593,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 575,059 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC lifted its position in shares of RealNetworks by 90.5% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Featured Stories

