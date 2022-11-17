Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX):
- 11/17/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $320.00 to $340.00.
- 11/1/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim to $318.00.
- 11/1/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $280.00.
- 10/28/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $281.00 to $288.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $307.00 to $313.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $285.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $315.00 to $330.00.
- 10/28/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $315.00 to $330.00.
- 10/24/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $319.00 to $327.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/16/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $288.00 to $293.00.
- 10/12/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
VRTX stock opened at $305.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.16 and a 200-day moving average of $283.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $179.96 and a 12-month high of $318.38.
Insider Activity
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.