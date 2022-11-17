Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX):

11/17/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $320.00 to $340.00.

11/1/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim to $318.00.

11/1/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $280.00.

10/28/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $281.00 to $288.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $307.00 to $313.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $285.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $315.00 to $330.00.

10/24/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $319.00 to $327.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $288.00 to $293.00.

10/12/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock opened at $305.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.16 and a 200-day moving average of $283.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $179.96 and a 12-month high of $318.38.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

