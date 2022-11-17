Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aixtron (AIXA)

Aixtron (ETR: AIXA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/3/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €35.00 ($36.08) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/28/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €33.00 ($34.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/28/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €35.00 ($36.08) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/28/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €30.00 ($30.93) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/17/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €35.00 ($36.08) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/7/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €33.00 ($34.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/20/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €28.00 ($28.87) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Aixtron Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ETR AIXA opened at €28.07 ($28.94) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85. Aixtron Se has a 12-month low of €15.20 ($15.67) and a 12-month high of €29.37 ($30.28).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

Featured Stories

