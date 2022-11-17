Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ryanair (RYAAY)

Ryanair (NASDAQ: RYAAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/15/2022 – Ryanair was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2022 – Ryanair had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €17.70 ($18.25) to €18.20 ($18.76). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Ryanair was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2022 – Ryanair was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2022 – Ryanair was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/12/2022 – Ryanair was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2022 – Ryanair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Ryanair had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €19.20 ($19.79) to €17.70 ($18.25).

10/5/2022 – Ryanair had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $112.00 to $102.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ryanair Stock Performance

RYAAY stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,429. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $125.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

