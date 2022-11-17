Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Atmos Energy (ATO)

Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/14/2022 – Atmos Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $121.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Atmos Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $132.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Atmos Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Atmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2022 – Atmos Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

10/21/2022 – Atmos Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Atmos Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Atmos Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $131.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Atmos Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Atmos Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ATO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $88.96 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average is $111.45.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,030,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,444,000 after purchasing an additional 422,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,284,000 after purchasing an additional 636,809 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,415,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,219,000 after buying an additional 105,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

