Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: BMW):

11/14/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($97.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/7/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €107.00 ($110.31) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/7/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($92.78) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/4/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($97.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/3/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €80.00 ($82.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/3/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($92.78) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/3/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €80.00 ($82.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/3/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €70.00 ($72.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/26/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €130.00 ($134.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/20/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €96.00 ($98.97) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/19/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($97.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/19/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €107.00 ($110.31) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/19/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €80.00 ($82.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/19/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($92.78) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/18/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($92.78) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/18/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €80.00 ($82.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/14/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €100.00 ($103.09) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/13/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($92.78) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/10/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €70.00 ($72.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/10/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($92.78) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/6/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €100.00 ($103.09) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/29/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €102.00 ($105.15) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/22/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €102.00 ($105.15) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/20/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €100.00 ($103.09) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR:BMW traded down €2.65 ($2.73) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €82.53 ($85.08). The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €76.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of €76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($69.67) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($103.53).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

