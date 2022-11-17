Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Northrop Grumman (NOC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC):

11/10/2022 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $530.00 to $585.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/1/2022 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $575.00.

11/1/2022 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $570.00.

10/28/2022 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $550.00 to $575.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $516.00 to $575.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/28/2022 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $529.00 to $570.00.

10/20/2022 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2022 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $490.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Northrop Grumman is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Northrop Grumman is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Northrop Grumman is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/28/2022 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $455.00 to $516.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/25/2022 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $13.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $518.85. The company had a trading volume of 950,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,738. The company has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $502.02 and its 200-day moving average is $479.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

