Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Leslie B. Daniels Buys 15,000 Shares

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 15,000 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 95,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,948. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Redwire Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Redwire stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,511. The company has a market capitalization of $161.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. Redwire Co. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Get Redwire alerts:

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 178.5% in the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 343,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 220,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 250.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 161,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 426.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 129,524 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 41.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 123,271 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 882.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 105,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.