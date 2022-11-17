Reef Hits 24 Hour Volume of $32.02 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Reef has a market cap of $63.29 million and approximately $32.02 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009918 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00563345 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,878.88 or 0.29343704 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,589,193,218 coins and its circulating supply is 20,589,457,859 coins. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

