Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Citigroup

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $112.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reinsurance Group of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.4 %

RGA traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.31. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,008. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.03. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.93. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $148.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,115,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,227,000 after buying an additional 88,957 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,625,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,816,000 after acquiring an additional 19,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,113,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,109,000 after purchasing an additional 116,382 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

