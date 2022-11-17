Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.63), reports. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 95.41% and a negative net margin of 448.85%. The business had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 million.

Rekor Systems Price Performance

REKR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,326. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rekor Systems has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $8.24.

Institutional Trading of Rekor Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 42.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

