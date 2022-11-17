Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
RLMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised Relmada Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.
Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90.
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.
