Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RLMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised Relmada Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

